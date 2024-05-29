Lachlan Werner brings horror-comedy ventriloquism to Leeds

Following a sold out, critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe and London’s Soho Theatre the award-winning poof prince of puppets, Lachlan Werner is bringing his horrifying and hilarious debut show 'Voices of Evil' to Hyde Park Book Club Leeds on 3rd July.

Voices Of Evil is a cartoonish hour where we meet Brew (a small squishy, ego-centric witch puppet) and her friend, Lachy (apparently a virgin and for some reason dressed like a choir boy). Brew hatches a plan to sacrifice Lachy, to help with his self esteem. But when Brew’s gimmicks release a sinister entity with a lust for destruction, the innocent Lachy will never be the same.

Excited to be hitting the road for their first tour Lachy said "The response to the show this last year has been ridiculous, I don't think I knew how many people would make so much noise for a queer horror puppet show. Director Laurie Luxe and I are so proud of it and I can't wait to bring the show to so many new places" before Brew added "The UK is a tiny Island but this is one step closer to a demonic world domination!!"

In one of comedy’s freshest feats, Lachlan seamlessly juggles innovative voice tricks, clowning and meta-ventriloquism to play three characters simultaneously, creating something akin to a demon love-child of The Muppets and The Exorcist. This joyful, queer subversion of the horror genre and traditional ventriloquism, thrills audiences as they join Lachy and Brew for their sexy, surprising, rebellious and ridiculous occult ritual. Viewers beware - demonic voices appear to come from every corner and anyone could get puppeteered by evil.

Lachy and Brew the Witch

One of the UK’s fastest rising and most innovative new talents, Lachlan Werner is a ventriloquist, clown and live artist. He is a graduate of Ecole Philippe Gaulier and a member of clown company, Pointy Finger. He was runner up in LGBTQ+ New Comedian Of The Year 2022 and nominated for BBC New Comedy Award, Chortle Best Variety Award, ISH Edinburgh Comedy Best Newcomer Award and VAULT Comedy Breakthrough Award. Originally from the Midlands, Lachlan has been performing as a ventriloquist since the age of 10.

Voices Of Evil has already made a bloody splash with sell out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe where it was among the best reviewed comedy shows (as compiled by British Comedy Guide), Soho Theatre, VAULT, Pleasance London, Brighton Fringe and London Clown Festival. The show has been named ReviewsHub Best Show at Brighton Fringe, and nominated for an Off-WestEnd Award and Soho Playhouse New York Award. Voices of Evil has been directed, designed and co-created by Laurie Luxe (Pointy Finger).