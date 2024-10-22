Lakeside Village set to host Halloween fun this October half term

October is set to be filled with frightfully fun family activities and spooky savings at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster.

The centre on White Rose Way has been transformed with creepy creatures on display, including a headless horseman, a sitting dragon and Frankenstein.

Shoppers will be encouraged to share their spooky snaps with the photo props between 09:30am on Saturday 26 October and 6pm on Thursday 31 October, to be in with the chance of winning a family ticket to Doncaster Racecourse’s Spooky Spectacular Fireworks Night 2024 for two adults and two children.

Visitors will have another chance to win tickets to the event by entering Lakeside’s letter trail, with shops displaying a letter to form a Halloween-themed word.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village on the Halloween-themed Village Green

And, a Creepy Craft session on the Village Green running on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October, alongside Spooky Savers offers from Lakeside’s retailers, will give younger shoppers the chance to get creative for Halloween, while grown-ups enjoy the frightfully good value bargains to be found.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We love Halloween here at Lakeside Village, and we can’t wait to see the centre decorated with spooky scenes and creepy creatures.

“Along with our crafting sessions, the great offers from our stores, and chances to win prizes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this Halloween season!”