Langton Hall is ready and waiting for you to you step back in time with laughter, luxury and memories to be made, a real home away from home, a perfect Yorkshire getaway.

Langton Hall near Malton is a real hidden gem and is now open restored back to its former glory and ready and waiting for you to book the hall for your next getaway, not only a stunning hall, Langton Hall also has a deep root connections to the famous Anne Lister and is a real hot spot for history lovers and fan's of hit BBC TV show Gentleman Jack with the hall being used for filming.

Langton Hall is a Grade II listed Hall and dates back to the 18th century. The north wing was built 1738 and the south wing in 1840, During the Second World War the Guards Armoured Division used the property as a base for D-Day landing preparations, and are reputedly visited by the Royal Family and Winston Churchill with its vast history Langton Hall really is a remarkable place to stay.

If, like me, you are a massive fan of Gentleman Jack and Yorkshire lass Anne Lister, Langton Hall was the location of Britain’s earliest documented lesbian relationship – that of Anne Lister, aka Gentleman Jack, and Isabella Norcliffe. The hall was Isabella’s family home, if you are a fan of the show, you will regularly hear of the Norcliffe's with Anne regularly visiting.

Charles William Langton is now the owner of Langton Hall and Estate and has completed a much needed refurbishment to the hall after it laying derelict for many years with the buildings and parkland and brought the hall back to life bringing with it real warmth and character and keeping with the roots, it has a real family feel and very much family orientated which is so clear to see on my recent visit, it's clear to see so much effort, care, love and time as been put in to make Langton Hall the perfect holiday hotspot.

This weekend I was invited along to attend the open day and enjoy an overnight stay with a dinner party at Langton Hall, with my own deep roots to Anne Lister from living just up the road from Shibden Hall in Halifax and also being an Ambassador for Culturedale i jumped at the chance to head along and let me tell you it really didn't disappoint upon arriving we were welcomed by William and his family and they really made us feel welcome like part of the family, we had a tour of the hall and the rooms it was all very luxurious with a homely cosy feel with roaring fires and a spectacular billiards room, corridors lead to different stunning rooms, bathrooms dining and living rooms all with the original features which you can rent out to enjoy the hall for a getaway, i was amazed at how homely everything felt Charles and his team have thought of everything.

Conjoined onto Langton are four stunning cottages, two apartments which are also available to rent out stay with a fully furnished gym, outdoor and indoor swimming pool, a pub for all to socialise and a play area for children, there really is something for everyone at Langton Hall, walking in the footsteps of history whilst enjoying the luxury and enjoying time well spent, it really is a stunning home away from home with plenty of memorable touches, the staff can't do enough for you, if you're looking for a family getaway, a place to host a weekend away or just want a few days away, i highly recommend Langton Hall, the perfect piece of Yorkshire I really didn't want to come home.