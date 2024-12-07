Last chance for filmmakers to submit festival entries

The Glowflare Short Film Festival is calling all Yorkshire filmmakers, this is your last chance to submit your short film for the 2025 festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final deadline for submissions is midnight on 13th December, after which entries will close for the 2025 season. Our submissions will reopen in the near year for entries for the 2026 season.

Selected films will be announced on 20th December 2024, and the festival will take place on 25th January 2025 at Parkway Cinema, Beverley, East Yorkshire. This event promises to be an inspiring celebration of independent filmmaking, featuring screenings, live Q&As with filmmakers, and an awards presentation recognising outstanding talent.

Submit Your Film

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extended Deadline at FilmFreeway

The festival welcomes short films under 40 minutes from all genres. Submission fees apply, with discounts available for students and FilmFreeway Gold members. Submit your film via FilmFreeway: http://www.filmfreeway.com/GlowflareShortFilmFestival.

Key Dates

Final Submission Deadline: 13th December 2024

Selections Announcement: 20th December 2024

Parkway Cinema in Beverley Screen 6 Hayward Theatre

Nominations Announcement: 6th January 2025

Festival & Awards Presentation: 25th January 2025

The Festival Pass

Priced at £20, the festival pass includes access to all film screenings, Festival programme guide, Live Q&A Sessions, Awards presentation and more. Tickets are available now.

Daniel Smales

Book online at: https://beverley.parkwaycinemas.co.uk/glowflare-short-film-festival.

Contact Parkway Cinemas at https://www.parkwaycinemas.co.uk or phone at 01482968090.

For any further information, please contact:

Website: www.glowflareshortfestival.com