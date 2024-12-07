Last chance for filmmakers to submit festival entries
The final deadline for submissions is midnight on 13th December, after which entries will close for the 2025 season. Our submissions will reopen in the near year for entries for the 2026 season.
Selected films will be announced on 20th December 2024, and the festival will take place on 25th January 2025 at Parkway Cinema, Beverley, East Yorkshire. This event promises to be an inspiring celebration of independent filmmaking, featuring screenings, live Q&As with filmmakers, and an awards presentation recognising outstanding talent.
Submit Your Film
The festival welcomes short films under 40 minutes from all genres. Submission fees apply, with discounts available for students and FilmFreeway Gold members. Submit your film via FilmFreeway: http://www.filmfreeway.com/GlowflareShortFilmFestival.
Key Dates
Final Submission Deadline: 13th December 2024
Selections Announcement: 20th December 2024
Nominations Announcement: 6th January 2025
Festival & Awards Presentation: 25th January 2025
The Festival Pass
Priced at £20, the festival pass includes access to all film screenings, Festival programme guide, Live Q&A Sessions, Awards presentation and more. Tickets are available now.
Book online at: https://beverley.parkwaycinemas.co.uk/glowflare-short-film-festival.
Contact Parkway Cinemas at https://www.parkwaycinemas.co.uk or phone at 01482968090.
For any further information, please contact:
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.glowflareshortfestival.com
Follow us on social media: @GFShortFestUKFacebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Threads, YouTube, LinkedIn