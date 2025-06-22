Mark-making is where it all begins. It’s the first scribble, the first scratch, the first instinctive movement of hand to surface. And yet, it’s also so much more, a deeply personal form of storytelling that cuts across materials, methods and moods.

Our summer exhibition, Lasting Impressions, is a joyful celebration of this timeless artistic gesture. Through paint, print, clay, textiles, metal and more, our featured artists invite you to look a little closer.

To notice the bold strokes, the quiet etchings, the patterns that repeat like rhythms in a song. Each piece on display speaks in its own visual language, some loud, some whispered, but all leave behind something to hold on to.

At Heart Gallery, we believe in the emotional power of handmade work. This exhibition honours how even the smallest of marks can carry big feelings, connection, memory, emotion, and how they resonate long after the making has stopped.

We’d love you to join us in celebrating mark-making in all its beautiful, expressive glory and we hope this exhibition leaves a lasting impression on you too.

LASTING IMPRESSIONS runs from 15th June 2025 until 17th August 2025

1 . Contributed Silver and aluminium jewellery by Chris Urwin Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed silver and gold rings by Adele Taylor Photo: Submitted Photo Sales