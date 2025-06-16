Laughter, legacy and local pride: The Cryer officially opens at GSAL in honour of Barry Cryer

The special launch event brought together members of the GSAL community for a celebratory evening of laughter and nostalgia - celebrating both Barry’s remarkable legacy and the creative future The Cryer represents.

Hosted by Barry’s son, actor and writer Bob Cryer, guests enjoyed live performances and personal stories from those who knew Barry best, including Simon Donald, founder of Viz magazine; Colin Sell, the long-time pianist from I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue; comedienne Pauline Daniels; and alumni Colin Boswell (OL59) and Sir Christopher Holland (OL56), who shared recollections from Barry’s time at school. Also joining the panel was Peter Jolly, former deputy head at LGS and a treasured keeper of the school's history. Barry’s other children: Jack, Tony and David were also in attendance, as well as his granddaughter, Ruby.

The evening was further enriched by heartfelt video messages from some of Barry’s friends and fellow performers, including Dame Judi Dench, Sir Michael Palin and Bernie Clifton - each sharing their own tributes to Barry and his legacy.

“LGS was where dad first discovered his talent for entertaining people and making them laugh. So, when GSAL asked if they could name their new performing arts centre after him, we were delighted - if a little overwhelmed,” said Bob Cryer. “He would have loved tonight - the laughter, the performances, the sense of community. It’s a fitting tribute to where it all began.”

A place to inspire future generations

The Cryer stands as a vibrant home for performance at GSAL, designed to support drama, music and creative arts. At its heart is a 350-seat auditorium, already in use for rehearsals, performances and productions that reflect the same creative energy Barry embodied throughout his life.

Speaking at the event, Principal Sue Woodroofe said: “We are thrilled to officially open this inspirational space, which will play a key role in our students’ artistic and personal development. The Cryer represents our commitment to nurturing creativity and offering our students the very best opportunities to thrive. We also hope it will become a wonderful space for community use too.”

In a further tribute to GSAL’s rich heritage, several rooms within the centre have been named in honour of individuals with close ties to the school. These include Julian West (OL83), whose family attended the event; Thelma Ruby (OG39), a distinguished actress who recently celebrated her 100th birthday; Margaret Smith, former head of music at Leeds Girls’ High School, who attended the evening with her family; and Robert Dyson (OL64), also present for the occasion.

The event also served as a moment of thanks to the donors and supporters whose generosity helped make The Cryer a reality - transforming a long-held ambition into a living, creative space that will inspire generations to come.

