Lawyers support key lung cancer patient 'Information Day' in Bradford

On Friday 10 May, an information day to support people living with lung cancer will be taking place in Bradford with the support of law firm Irwin Mitchell.

Taking place from 9.30 at Cedar Court Hotel on Rooley Lane and organised by the Lung Cancer Team at Bradford Royal Infirmary and The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, the event will provide expert advice on support and drug treatments, through to tips on eating well, palliative care and lung cancer screening.

Irwin Mitchell lawyer offers legal advice

In addition to Irwin Mitchell supporting the event, the firm’s specialist lawyer Tom Hazelwood, together with the charity’s Fauve Coleman, will be collaborating to provide legal advice on making wills and other issues, including lasting power of attorney’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National World

The UK’s leading charity dedicated to helping those affected by lung cancer, the Roy Castle Lung Foundation has been funding research and supporting people through diagnosis, treatment and living with a disease since 1990.

Lung cancer the most common form of cancer in West Yorkshire

Lung cancer is the most common form of cancer in West Yorkshire, yet, with an early diagnosis, 80 per cent of patients will survive for at least a year. Nationally, 48,000 people are still diagnosed with lung cancer every year, with approximately 35,000 dying from the disease annually.

More than 500 people in the Bradford district die from respiratory diseases every year, with an estimated 25 per cent of these being preventable, according to Bradford Council’s Joint Strategic Needs Assessment. Bradford also has the second highest early death rate from such diseases in England.

Supporting the Roy Castle Lung Foundation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Handley a specialist lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Lung cancer and respiratory diseases continue to have a major impact on the people of Bradford and it’s never been more important to raise awareness and do more to encourage early diagnosis and support those living with the disease.

“We’re proud to be able to support the Lung Cancer Team at Bradford and the Roy Castle Lung Foundation in delivering this event which is vital to offer support and information to those affected by lung cancer in an informal setting. People can meet others, share experiences and have their questions answered.

“Sadly, we work with many people affected by lung cancer and other respiratory diseases and we know how important it is for people to have the right support and advice.

“In addition to the various support and treatment options under discussion, we’re looking forward to meeting people, answering any legal questions they have and we hope, putting minds at rest.”

Information Day is free to attend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Dallas, the charities Director of Information, Prevention and Support said: "People affected by lung cancer tell us that Information Days are useful to find out more about treatment, coping well post diagnosis and to share experiences with others who understand what it is like to live with lung cancer."

Taking place from 9.30am until 4pm, the event is free to attend and in addition to the speakers and professional advice available, it’s a forum for people to discover they’re not alone, share experiences of what works for them and can reveal alternative treatment options.

Lunch and refreshments are provided. To book a place, call Mari or Calum on freephone: