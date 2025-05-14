Learn age-old sewing techniques on World Stitch Day at Oakwell Hall

Ever wondered how to master a herringbone or conquer a whipstitch? Now’s your chance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Stitch Day will take place on Sunday, June 1 at Oakwell Hall in Birstall and marks the opening of WOVEN 2025, with more than 100 textile-related community activities and exhibitions running across the region throughout June.

World Stitch Day is an immersive, free celebration of embroidery and stitch, bringing together community groups, master stitchers and textile enthusiasts from all backgrounds to sample the rich tapestry of global embroidery traditions inspired by The Red Dress, a 14-year collaborative embroidery project created by British artist Kirstie Macleod.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Dress features the work of more than 380 stitchers from 51 countries, including many marginalised women, refugees and survivors of conflict, who have used embroidery to share their stories and cultural heritage. The dress, constructed from burgundy silk dupion and adorned with millions of stitches, has been exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide and will be at Oakwell Hall for the duration of WOVEN 2025.

World Stitch Day events

World Stitch Day highlights include live showcases from expert stitchers demonstrating traditional embroidery techniques and hands-on workshops and events from community stitchers to learn stitching techniques passed down through generations.

There will also be the opportunity to explore and purchase stunning fabrics and embroidery styles from around the world, including Holmfirth’s African Fabric Shop, Grandma’s Attic Vintage Jewellery, Creative Seams and Huddersfield Embroidery and Textiles Group.

Councillor Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet Member for Culture, said: “This month of events promises to be filled with vibrant creativity and a sense of community. WOVEN 2025 honours our local heritage and celebrates the rich diversity of our cultural stories through creative expression.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that our programme of activities sparks enthusiasm for textiles in a new generation and strengthens the bond with the history that lies at the core of our communities.”

More than 100 community WOVEN events are taking place throughout June, including rag-rugging with the National Coal Mining Museum, a giant floral display in Ravensthorpe and natural dyeing in Skelmanthorpe.

Attendees will also be able to learn the basics of batik with Huddersfield textiles reuse and skills hub Thread Republic, engage in a lively discussion around industry and technology with the Red Shed Players at Tolson Museum, do textile patch screen printing with the West Yorkshire Print Workshop and take part in clothes and skills swaps as well as stitch sessions across the district.

World Stitch Day is free to attend and open to all, with no booking required.