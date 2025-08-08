Leeds care home hosts free blue light breakfast meeting
Taking place on Wednesday 13th August from 8.30am, folks from various care emergency services within the community will have a chance to meet and network over breakfast provided by the home.
Karen Francis, General Manager at Cookridge Court says: “Cookridge Court is keen to part of the community and our Blue Light Breakfast allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’
Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides dementia and residential care for residents from respite care to long term stays.