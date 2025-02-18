Leeds cinema slashes family ticket price this half-term

By Keith McEwan
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 10:49 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 11:24 BST
Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds is offering a special treat for families this February half-term.

The family ticket price will be reduced to just £25 at the Leeds cinema, and family ticket holders can also claim a large sweet or salted popcorn absolutely free. The offer will be valid to Sunday, February 23.

Families can look forward to enjoying films like Dog Man, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King during the school break, with the latest family-friendly blockbusters offering a perfect way to spend quality time together. Whether it's the humour, hijinks and heart of Dog Man, the action-packed adventures of Sonic or the journey of how Mufasa went from a young lion cub to a king, these films promise entertainment for all ages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back our half-term offer for families. It’s a fantastic way to spend quality time together while watching the biggest blockbusters. Our special priced family ticket, combined with a free popcorn, ensures that everyone can enjoy the magic of the cinema experience.

Leeds cinema slashes family ticket price this half-termLeeds cinema slashes family ticket price this half-term
Leeds cinema slashes family ticket price this half-term

“We look forward to welcoming families through our doors this February half term to enjoy the latest movies and a tasty snack on us!”

For further information and to purchase a family ticket for Showcase Cinemas nationwide, please head to the box office or the Showcase Cinemas website.

Related topics:Leeds
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice