Leeds cinema slashes family ticket prices for half-term

Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds has launched £25 tickets this half-term... and thrown in free popcorn!

Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds is offering a special treat for families this October half-term!

The family ticket price will be reduced to just £25 at participating cinemas, and family ticket holders can also claim a large sweet or salted popcorn absolutely free. The offer will be valid from Saturday 26th October to Sunday 3rdNovember.

Families can look forward to enjoying films like Transformers One and The Wild Robot during the school break, with the latest family-friendly blockbusters offering a perfect way to spend quality time together. Whether it's the action-packed adventures of the Autobots or the heartwarming journey of a robot learning about the world, these films promise entertainment for all ages

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back our half-term offer for families. It’s a fantastic way to spend quality time together while watching the biggest blockbusters. Our affordable family ticket, combined with a free popcorn, ensures that everyone can enjoy the magic of the cinema experience without breaking the bank.

“We look forward to welcoming families through our doors this October to enjoy the latest movies and a tasty snack on us!”

For further information and to purchase a family ticket for Showcase Cinemas nationwide, please head to the box office or the Showcase Cinemas website here: