Leeds Lens Challenge: Win a Spotlight to Hundreds of Thousands in The Light’s Photography Exhibition

Calling all budding or professional photographers! Do you fancy the chance to have your work exhibited in Leeds city centre, and seen by hundreds of thousands of people?

You’re in luck, The Light Leeds has an exciting opportunity for all photographers in Leeds in partnership with West Yorkshire Camera Shop. Throughout Autumn, The Light will be re-launching its award-winning Instagram competition for local photographers to capture Leeds in its best light, titled ‘Leeds Through The Light Lens’, with lucky winners having their work showcased at within the iconic city centre leisure destination.

The competition is calling for entrants to showcase the areas of their city they’re most proud of and upload their photos to Instagram using the dedicated hashtag #LeedsLensChallenge and tagging @thelightleeds. The Light are keen to showcase our vibrant city in its best light, be that a sunrise at Roundhay Park or golden hour at Leeds Docks and celebrate its talented creatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries close at 23:59 on Sunday 15th September 2024 and ten lucky winners will have the chance to showcase their work at a pop-up exhibition at The Light throughout autumn, judged by a panel of professional photographers and videographers.

Win a Spotlight to Hundreds of Thousands in The Light’s Autumn Photography Exhibition

As if the exhibit wasn’t enough, the first-place winner will receive a £1,000 gift card to upgrade their camera kit and spend at the local West Yorkshire Camera Shop.

Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light commented: “The Light has been a long-standing pillar of central Leeds, so this community-based initiative in collaboration with West Yorkshire Camera Shop is the perfect opportunity to showcase Leeds in its best light while celebrating its talented residents.

“We can’t wait to see all the submissions showcasing the wonderful city of Leeds Through The Light Lens, re-launching the award-winning competition from a few years ago which proved a real success. We strongly encourage anyone with a passion for photography to get involved!”