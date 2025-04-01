Leeds Male Voice Choir to host Yorkshire choral celebration
The concert will showcase a range of pop, folk, sacred and show music, bringing together choral enthusiasts and music lovers from across the region for a night to remember. The historic venue, Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster, known for its acoustic excellence has just celebrated its centenary year and will provide the perfect backdrop for this prestigious musical event.
Tim Knight, Musical Director of the Leeds Male Voice Choir, expressed his enthusiasm about the event: “It’s an honour to host the National Association of Choir’s annual concert here in Yorkshire, and we are excited to be joined by such excellent choirs, in what will be a splendid evening of music in the Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster”.
The event is expected to be a highlight of the National Association of Choirs conference and will celebrate the rich tradition of choral singing in Yorkshire.
Festival of Yorkshire Choirs takes place on Saturday, April 5 at 19:30 at Riley Smith Hall, 28 Westgate, Tadcaster, LS24 9AB
Tickets are available via https://leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk/