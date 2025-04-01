Leeds Male Voice Choir to host Yorkshire Choral Celebration

Leeds Male Voice Choir is set to host the National Association of Choirs Conference Annual Concert on Saturday 5 April 2025 at the historic Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire. The event promises an evening filled with exceptional choral music, featuring performances by The Rodillian Singers and Chordiality, two talented and well-respected vocal ensembles from West Yorkshire.

The concert will showcase an exciting range of music, bringing together choral enthusiasts and music lovers from across the region for a night to remember.

The historic venue, Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster, known for its acoustic excellence has just celebrated its centenary year and will provide the perfect backdrop for this prestigious musical event.

Tim Knight, Musical Director of the Leeds Male Voice Choir, expressed his enthusiasm about the event: “It’s an honour to host the National Association of Choir’s annual concert here in Yorkshire, and we are excited to be joined by such excellent choirs, in what will be a splendid evening of music in the Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster”.