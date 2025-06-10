Leeds Male Voice Choir to sing American Classics in Ilkley
Under the direction of celebrated composer and choral conductor Tim Knight, the choir will sing an exciting programme that includes works by renowned American composers such as Randall Thompson, Eric Whitacre, and Samuel Barber. The choir will also celebrate American music legends with songs by Louis Armstrong, The Mamas & The Papas, and Nat King Cole.
Leeds Male Voice Choir has now grown to over 60 singers; and has become a well-known name giving dynamic and exciting performances across the North of England from Morecambe Winter Gardens to Bridlington Priory; and from Newcastle to Doncaster.
An Atlantic Rhapsody takes place on Saturday, July 5 at 19:30 at St Margaret’s Church, Queen’s Road, Ilkley, LS29 9QL.
Tickets are on sale at https://leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk or at The Grove Bookshop, 10 The Grove, Ilkley, LS29 9EG