Leeds residents invited to book launch at Kirkstall Forge

Chris Nickson’s new crime thriller No Precious Truth, featuring Leeds’s rich heritage, is set to be launched at Butlers, Kirkstall Forge on the evening of April 17.

Set in the Second World War and featuring the historic Kirkstall Forge, Chris is set to talk about his inspiration for this suspenseful novel. He will be joined by Sir John Battle who will share his own experiences of the city’s heritage.

Lucinda Yeadon, social impact manager at CEG, the developer behind Kirkstall Forge, will also share information exploring Kirkstall Forge’s own story and the role it played in the war effort.

Novelist, Chris Nickson, said:“I feel privileged to be holding the launch at Kirkstall Forge, such an important industrial Leeds location for the war effort. A small part of the book happens here, in 1941, and being on that same ground brings every much closer.”

Wartime Kirkstall Forge

Lucinda Yeadon from CEG added: “We are delighted to host the book launch for Chris. It is a fantastic novel and provides an insight into Leeds, and Kirkstall Forge, during the Second World War. Tickets are limited and can be obtained by contacting the team at Kirkstall Forge.”

The novel is set in Leeds in 1941. As the war rages across Europe, Police Sergeant Cathy Marsden’s life since she was seconded to the Special Investigation Branch has remained focused on deserters and home-front crimes. Until now.

Things take a chilling turn when Cathy’s civil servant brother, Dan, arrives from London with a dark secret: he is working for the XX Committee – a special MI5 unit set up to turn German spies into double agents. But one of these agents has escaped and is heading for Leeds, sent to destroy targets key to the war effort. Suddenly Cathy and the squad are plunged into an unfamiliar world of espionage and subterfuge.

With the fate of the country and the war in the balance, failure is not an option, and Cathy must risk everything, including her own life, to stop a spy.