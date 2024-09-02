Leeds Rum Festival set to debut at Fearns Leeds Dock

On Saturday 14th September Fearns is set to host this year’s annual Leeds Rum Festival alongside event organisers, Studio Events which promises to once again be a premier all-round experience for rum lovers, experts and enthusiasts alike.

Over 50 rums to try from all over the world

Rum masterclasses, tastings, expert talks and a DJ

After Party featuring a steel pan band and Carnival Troop dancers

Fearns x Leeds Rum Festival goody bags and etched Rum Fest tasting glass

Special edition rum cocktails and Caribbean soul in a bowl dishes crafted by Jade Crawley, the former head chef at Eat Your Greens and The Tetley Bar and Kitchen

Festival Bottle Shop for favourites from the festival to take home

From 1pm to 9pm, the Leeds Dock kitchen, bar and event space located at 4 The Boulevard, will be home to infectious music and immersive first come, first served masterclasses hosted by rum ambassadors, with plenty of opportunities to taste great food and sip on the finest rums.

General admission tickets are £38.02 and unlock over 50 rums from all over the world for rum fanatics to sample, an etched Rum Fest tasting glass and expert masterclasses and interesting talks to engage in, not to mention great food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rum Festival

These tickets also grant access to the afterparty and feature a complimentary drink where the rum celebrations will continue into the evening with beats from a steel pan band and the Carnival Troop, a lively group of dancers enhancing to the Caribbean spirit of the event.

For those only looking to join later on, a limited number of ‘Evening Afterparty Only’ tickets are available too for £16.63 and feature a complimentary drink on arrival with access to the afternoon event from 5pm. All guests will go home with a special Fearns x Leeds Rum Festival goody bag filled with merchandise.

Leeds-based Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchant will also be at the Rum Festival with a pop-up bottle shop so that all visitors, including Afterparty ticket holders, can purchase festival favourites to take home.

General Manager at Fearns, Ollie Ireland, said: “This event is so well known here and a firm favourite in the calendar each year. Studio Events has incredible experience and are well known for their Leeds Tequila and Whisky Festivals too so to be the host of their 8th annual Rum festival is a dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re excited to welcome visitors to enjoy vibrant Caribbean flavours, enjoy the sound of rhythmic beats and of course taste some of the best rum in the world. Leeds Rum Festival 2024 is not one to be missed.”