Leopold Square announces its July live music line-up

Leopold Square continues to celebrate its Summer of Live Music throughout July, with another month of performances from talented local and regional musicians. Every weekend, the Sheffield destination will host free live music between 2pm and 4.30pm, creating the perfect soundtrack for summer afternoons.

Kicking off the month on Saturday 5th July, Highway Child will bring their energetic blend of soul, funk and blues, followed by the vintage swing sounds of the Langsett Dance Orchestra on Sunday 6th July.

On Saturday 12th July, The Honeybirds will serenade audiences with their close harmonies and retro flair, while Louis Louis Louis will serve up a mix of rhythm and blues, ska, swing, and jazz on Sunday 13th July.

The following weekend Phil Johnson takes to the stage on Saturday 19th July, offering a soulful solo set, with Vibe-ology bringing smooth grooves and funk-infused jazz on Sunday 20th July.

From Friday 25th to Sunday 27th July, Leopold Square becomes an official stage for The Fringe @ Tramlines, featuring an extended weekend of live performances, starting on the Friday evening, as part of Sheffield’s biggest music festival.

All performances are free to attend. Visitors are invited to enjoy al fresco dining and drinks from Leopold Square’s restaurants and bars while experiencing the live music.