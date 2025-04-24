Let's talk about death, baby!

The culture of Dying Matters, says Michelle Clayford from Black Cats and Unicorns Celebrancy, during Dying Matters Awareness Week Michelle Clayford from Black Cats and Unicorns Celebrancy, is inviting the local LGBTQIA+ community to join the conversation about death, dying, and grief in ways that resonate with them during this year’s Dying Matters Awareness Week (5–11 May 2025).

The national campaign, led by Hospice UK, encourages open and honest discussions about end of life experiences. This year’s theme, The Culture of Dying Matters, delves into the diverse ways communities across the UK discuss, navigate, and commemorate death and dying, while emphasising the shared emotions that connect us all in grief and loss.

Dying matters and dying well, matters even more. For Michelle, preparing for the inevitable is an act of love towards yourself, your partner, your friends and your blood, or chosen, family. “For the LGBTQIA+ communities, it’s especially crucial that we have open and honest conversations about this. If you want your wishes, your life story, and your love, to be respected when you’re gone, it’s essential to let the important people in your life know what you want. I know it can be overwhelming to prepare for the future, but I’m here to help you make it easier.”

Michelle is hosting a friendly gathering on Friday, May 9th, between 3 and 4 pm at Flamingo’s Coffee House in Central Arcade, Leeds city centre. Michelle said “It’s a chance to come together, grab a drink, and chat about this important topic. No need to feel morbid or uncomfortable, let’s have a honest and respectful conversation. You may have questions about Lasting Power of Attorney or what the difference is between a shroud or a coffin. You may want to discuss holding a service somewhere other than a crematorium.”

Chris White, Senior Digital Marketing & Campaign Manager at Hospice UK, said: “Talking about death and dying is never easy, but it’s vital. Honest and timely conversations can ensure that people get the support they need and help loved ones better understand their wishes.

“This Dying Matters Awareness Week, we’re focusing on the diverse cultural approaches to death and dying within the UK and how those perspectives can inspire more open, meaningful discussions in every community.”

“We hope that by sharing and learning from these experiences, we can create a society where talking about death is less of a taboo and where everyone feels empowered to have these conversations.”

Events and activities are taking place across the UK to mark Dying Matters Awareness Week.