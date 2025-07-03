Lifelong Leeds Rhinos fan returns to Headingley for memory-making day

Marion at a Leeds Rhino's match

When Marion moved into Anchor’s The Manor House Roundhay care home in Yorkshire six months ago, her mobility was limited – and yet last month, the lifelong Leeds Rhinos fan once again entered Headingley Stadium ready to cheer on her team.

Marion’s journey began when she confided in Team Leader Christine about her longing to watch the Rhinos play again - something that had seemed impossible when she first arrived at the care home. The Manor House team worked with her to rebuild her confidence and mobility, with her rugby dream her ultimate goal.

The triumphant day out saw Marion back in the stands cheering on her beloved team, complete with VIP treatment from the club itself. After hearing Marion’s inspiring story, the club provided free tickets for her and Christine to attend the match, and had her photo printed in the official programme with a personal welcome message.

Marion insisted on wearing Christine's borrowed Leeds Rhinos t-shirt for her programme photo - a detail that captured her excitement for the big day.

"I am overjoyed by what the staff here have done for me, I really am," Marion said beforehand. "It will mean a great deal to me to watch Leeds Rhinos play, and hopefully win! I am really looking forward to the day out with Christine. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much."

The day delivered everything Marion hoped for and more. She watched the Rhinos secure a thrilling 22-18 victory whilst tucking into chips and lemonade from the stands - exactly as she'd imagined.

"It was a fantastic day and a pleasure escorting Marion to the Mighty Rhinos game," said Team Leader Christine. "She showed me exactly where she used to sit when attending games many years ago. It was so lovely to hear Marion shouting for the Rhinos to win. I was putting my head on her shoulders five minutes before the finish as the score was so close I couldn't watch in case Wakefield scored. We both loved every minute."

Marion's reaction said it all: "I can't thank you all enough for such a fantastic day."

She's already planning her next adventure, having regained the confidence to venture on more days out - something Marion now knows she is more than capable of!