Light Up The Lake finds a new home at Rother Valley Country Park

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is pleased to announce that its much-loved event, Light Up The Lake, is moving to a stunning new location this year.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Rother Valley Country Park, this unforgettable evening of light, love, and remembrance will take place on Saturday 27 September from 5.30–8.30pm, offering a magical experience for all who attend.

Guests are invited to dedicate a light in memory of a loved one, with each glowing tribute accompanied by a personal message that will shimmer across the water. The evening will also feature family-friendly activities, making it a meaningful and magical experience for all ages.

Sam Wood, income generation and communications director at Bluebell Wood, said: “Light Up The Lake is one of the most heartfelt events in our calendar, and we’re so excited to bring it to Rother Valley Country Park.

Young people decorating lights to dedicate to loved ones and light up the lake.

“People are being invited to dedicate a light with their own personal message, or photo tribute, which can be done online, via our website, prior to the event. The images will be featured on a large screen during the event.

“This is a for families to come together, reflect, and celebrate the lives of those they hold dear in a fantastic setting.”

The Voice Academy Choir will be performing on the evening, adding to the experience with by providing a beautiful ambiance.

Last year’s event saw hundreds of lights illuminating the lake in a moving tribute to loved ones. This year, Bluebell Wood hopes to welcome even more families and supporters to take part in this special celebration.