Lights, camera, action! Free Film & Screen Club for young people in Bradford

National Saturday Club in partnership with Bradford College have announced a free programme designed to empower aspiring filmmakers and screen enthusiasts in Bradford.

Starting in November selected local teenagers can join the Film&Screen Saturday Club, offering them a unique opportunity to explore their creativity and potential career paths in the film industry. Young people eager to participate are encouraged to check the eligibility criteria.

This programme forms part of the National Saturday Club's successful nationwide initiative, with up to 130 Saturday Clubs set to run across the UK by 2025. Designed for young people aged 13-16, the Clubs offer free access to study subjects they are passionate about at local universities, colleges, or cultural institutions.

Committed to inclusivity, the Clubs actively welcome young people from underrepresented backgrounds, recognising the vital role extracurricular activities have on personal growth. By encouraging problem-solving, persistence, and collaboration skills, the programmes empower participants to explore future career paths, all while expanding their creative and academic horizons.

Supported by the BFI, the Film&Screen Saturday Club offers a vibrant exploration of the expansive world of film and screen, encompassing production, editing, sound design, VFX, scripting, and animation. Club members have the unique opportunity to bring their stories to life, mastering essential industry skills like filming, sound design, and lighting, all while celebrating the powerful art of storytelling and its impact on society and culture.

Lucy Kennedy, Chief Executive at National Saturday Club, notes: "We’re delighted to be working with Bradford College to launch this new Film&Screen Club. We have seen first-hand how essential it is to provide young people with equitable access to transformative extracurricular opportunities, which nurture their social, emotional and academic skills, opening up pathways to further study and future careers. Saturday Clubs enable young people to build confidence and experience the joy of learning, regardless of their background. This is just one of many new Clubs launching across the country this year. We look forward to continuing to expand our reach to offer even more young people access to these life-changing opportunities.”