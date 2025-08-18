Little Bird artisan markets brings a bank holiday treat to Ripon

By Gemma Bates
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 13:00 BST
Get ready for a real Yorkshire treat as Little Bird Artisan Markets returns to Ripon’s historic Market Place for the last bank holiday of 2025 on Sunday 24, and Monday 25 August. With local artisans lining the marketplace, the market promises a fantastic day out for the whole family.

Open from 10am to 3pm across the two days, the market is the perfect destination for a Bank Holiday weekend outing. Shoppers will find a wide variety of high quality, handcrafted goods, including clothing, beautifully designed jewellery, stunningly scented home fragrance and stylish home decor. Stock up on preserves, chutneys and delicious sauces, or even a little treat from cakes, brownies and cookies, to satisfy your sweet tooth.

This is a perfect opportunity to support independent businesses, as well as the local high street, and enjoy the unique atmosphere of the City of Ripon.

Jackie Crozier, a proud Riponian and managing director of Little Bird Artisan Markets, says ‘’Our artisan markets bring people together to celebrate the incredible talent in our city and region. Ripon artisan market is all about celebrating our local traders, and inviting people from far and wide to discover unique crafts from both established and up and coming artisan businesses. It means a great deal to me, as I was born and live in Ripon, and I am very proud to hold events in a City I love so much. Come along and enjoy the last bank holiday of 2025 and see the energy and buzz of our artisan markets for yourself.’’

On Tha Moor

1. Contributed

On Tha Moor Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Eco Chic Unique

2. Contributed

Eco Chic Unique Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Silver Fox Jewellery

3. Contributed

Silver Fox Jewellery Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Paula Beaumont Adventures

4. Contributed

Paula Beaumont Adventures Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RiponYorkshireJackie Crozier
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice