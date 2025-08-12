Little Bird Made's Thirsk artisan market featuring independent makers this weekend
The artisan market promises a range of handcrafted goods, delicious local produce, and an atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. Visitors can expect to find a carefully curated selection of unique artwork, photography, handcrafted jewellery, home decor as well as offering a tempting array of locally produced food and drink, from handcrafted pies and bakes, to beautifully decorated cakes and delicious cookies and brownies.
Jackie Crozier, Managing Director and founder of Little Bird Made says, ‘’As the summer sun shines and we enjoy the longer days before the seasons change, what better way to spend your Sunday than exploring a vibrant artisan market in one of North Yorkshire’s stunning market towns. Each of our traders are independent producers offering products you simply cannot find online. Every market is specially curated to ensure a wide range of goods to suit all ages and tastes.’’
She continues, ‘’The Thirsk Artisan Market is so much more than a place to shop, it is an opportunity to connect with the artisans behind the products and support the local economy, giving a platform for small businesses to thrive.’’
Enhancing Thirsk’s vibrant creative scene, the Scott Creative Arts Foundation will also be holding their annual Emerging Artist Award exhibition, running until 13 September at The Art House, just outside of Thirsk, providing a free shuttle bus to the exhibition from the Thirsk Artisan Market, allowing market - goers to extend their day out, meet the alpacas and immerse themselves further into the region’s artistic talent.