Little Bird Made's Thirsk artisan market featuring independent makers this weekend

Little Bird Artisan Markets are heading to Thirsk on Sunday, 17 August from 10am, bringing together some of the region’s finest independent producers, makers and artists as Thirsk marketplace becomes a hub of community spirit and creativity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artisan market promises a range of handcrafted goods, delicious local produce, and an atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy. Visitors can expect to find a carefully curated selection of unique artwork, photography, handcrafted jewellery, home decor as well as offering a tempting array of locally produced food and drink, from handcrafted pies and bakes, to beautifully decorated cakes and delicious cookies and brownies.

Jackie Crozier, Managing Director and founder of Little Bird Made says, ‘’As the summer sun shines and we enjoy the longer days before the seasons change, what better way to spend your Sunday than exploring a vibrant artisan market in one of North Yorkshire’s stunning market towns. Each of our traders are independent producers offering products you simply cannot find online. Every market is specially curated to ensure a wide range of goods to suit all ages and tastes.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continues, ‘’The Thirsk Artisan Market is so much more than a place to shop, it is an opportunity to connect with the artisans behind the products and support the local economy, giving a platform for small businesses to thrive.’’

Crafty Fox Clay