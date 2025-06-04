Little Bird Markets lands in historic Richmond with artisanal delights

The market will transform Richmond’s cobbled Market Place into a bustling hub of community spirit and creativity, nestled amongst charming Georgian architecture and overlooked by Richmond Castle, offering a truly unique shopping experience.

Little Bird Markets are specially curated to provide customers with an array of stalls all selling handmade items, locally sourced produce and high-quality goods. They pride themselves on providing something for everyone from candles and home fragrances, skin and body care, homeware, art, crafts, photography, clothing, jewellery, food, drink and lots more.

The market promises a great family day out, with leisurely strolls around the market, as well as conversations with the artisan traders, giving you the opportunity to discover the stories behind the creations.

Jackie Crozier, Managing Director of Little Bird Made Artisan Markets says, ‘’We are thrilled to be back in Richmond over the summer. Richmond is soaked in history, and this stunning town is the perfect backdrop for showcasing the amazing talent of our local artisans.

The market is a wonderful opportunity for people to support small businesses, find one of a kind products and enjoy the vibrancy of this beautiful town.’’

With its beautiful surroundings and the warm welcoming atmosphere that Richmond has to offer, you won’t want to miss this event. Situated on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, Richmond offers a fantastic selection of independent shops, cafes and attractions, making it a popular visitor destination.

For further information on Little Bird Artisan Markets, or how to book a stall at one of the events, please email [email protected] or visit www.littlebirdmade.com

Alternatively follow @LittleBirdMade on Instagram or Facebook.