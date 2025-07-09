Local car retailer brings Scandinavian style to city’s food festival

A local car retailer is set to bring a flavour for Scandinavian design to an upcoming food festival.

Ray Chapman Motors Volvo Bradford – based on Canal Road and a proud sponsor of Bradford City of Culture – will showcase five of Volvo’s latest award-winning models at this year’s Bradford Food and Lifestyle Mela, taking place at Listers Park on 19 and 20 July.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about government grants for new electric vehicles, and chat with Ray Chapman’s team of experts, who will be on hand to answer any questions and offer guidance throughout the event.

Among the models on display will be the award-winning EX30 – Volvo’s smallest-ever fully electric SUV. Designed with safety and sustainability in mind, the car is made from recycled materials and has the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, thanks to a new pure-EV platform.

The event is part of Bradford’s City of Culture programme, which Ray Chapman Motors has proudly sponsored since December. As a committed supporter of the city's vibrant cultural landscape, the car retailer recently reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring its showroom reflects the vibrant and diverse community it serves.

To ensure an inclusive experience for every visitor, team members at the retailer offer exceptional customer service in multiple languages, including English, Urdu, Punjabi and Polish.

Duncan Chapman, Managing Director at Ray Chapman Motors Volvo Bradford, said: “We are thrilled to be part of Bradford's exciting journey as City of Culture 2025. Events like the Bradford Food and Lifestyle Mela showcase everything that makes the city such a vibrant and welcoming destination – and we’re delighted to be involved in what promises to be an unforgettable year for Bradford.

“Many drivers are still yet to drive an electric car, which makes this event a fantastic opportunity to learn about our latest models, discover more about their charging infrastructure and receive expert advice for when they decide to make the switch.

“We look forward to meeting with members of the local community across the weekend and being part of the celebrations for this fantastic city that we’re proud to call home.”