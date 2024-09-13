Local Care Home Brews up a storm with newly launched local ‘Reminiscence Café’

Leeming Bar Grange Care Home in Leeming Bar are launching a café called ‘Reminiscence Café’ for residents as well as members of the local community. The new ‘Reminiscence Café is a welcoming space for carers in the local area and their loved ones who may be living with dementia.

The hospitality team also provided a spread for the group on the day, which included freshly baked cakes and refreshments for all to enjoy.

The Reminiscence Café’ is on the last Wednesday of the month 11am – 12pm with the next one on the 25th September.

General Manager Katheryn of Leeming Bar Grange Care Home said: “The new Café looks brew-tea-ful! Dedicated to members of our local community who are carers for loved ones who are living with dementia. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open, and we’re happy to answer any questions you may have.”

