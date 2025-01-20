Local care home hosts free planning for care seminar

Leeming Bar Grange care home, in Leeming Bar have invited members of the local community to a seminar discussing the worries of paying for care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on the January 27 at 2pm – 4pm at Leeming Bar Grange Care Home, guests will have a chance to meet impartial financial consultants who will be discussing how to plan for care. On the day, guests will have a chance to meet a Quilter Cheviot Financial Advisors who work alongside an organisation called Symponia, who work to develop partnerships between care providers, financial advisers and legal professionals, with a view to helping residents and their families navigate the many different ways to fund care sustainably and efficiently.

General Manager Katheryn Billett said: “We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care. It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Leeming Bar Grange are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad