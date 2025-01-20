Local care home hosts free planning for care seminar
Taking place on the January 27 at 2pm – 4pm at Leeming Bar Grange Care Home, guests will have a chance to meet impartial financial consultants who will be discussing how to plan for care. On the day, guests will have a chance to meet a Quilter Cheviot Financial Advisors who work alongside an organisation called Symponia, who work to develop partnerships between care providers, financial advisers and legal professionals, with a view to helping residents and their families navigate the many different ways to fund care sustainably and efficiently.
General Manager Katheryn Billett said: “We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care. It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Leeming Bar Grange are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”
Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.