Local care home hosts free professional lunch meeting

Ouse View

Ouse View Care Home in Fulford have invited local professionals to their professionals’ lunch

Taking place on Thursday 13th of March, professionals from various care organisations within the community will have a chance to meet and network over lunch provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Rebekka Richardson, General Manager at Ouse View says: “Ouse View is keen to be part of the community and our Professional lunch allows individuals from the care industry to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

