Local care home launches birthday card appeal for 100-year-old resident
Gerry will be joined by staff, friends and other residents as he enjoys a private lunch held at the home and a special birthday cake to mark the occasion made by the home’s head chef, Judith Huby.
Starting his life as a student at Rotherham Grammar School, Gerry started working in the power industry as an apprentice, who flew through the ranks and was appointed Superintendent of Drax Power Station in 1965. Gerry has lived a fantastic life so far, enjoying DIY, gardening and playing Hockey.
Highfield Care Home is looking for people near and far to send cards to Gerry to help make this birthday into one to remember. Whether store bought or homemade, they are seeking cards from all across the UK and potentially further afield to celebrate Gerry and everything he has achieved.
Please send your cards to:
Gerry’s 100th birthday, Highfield Care Home, Lakeside Approach, Barkston Ash, Tadcaster, LS24 9PG
Luke Owens, General Manager of Barchester Highfield Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable gentleman as he reaches this amazing milestone. Gerry is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”
Highfield Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.