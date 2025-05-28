Local care home launches regular veterans drop-in

In order to support ex-servicemen and women in the local community, Barchester’s Mulberry Court Care Home in Shipton Road, York is launching a new, monthly veterans’ drop-in commencing Wednesday 4th June which everyone is welcome to attend.

Every first Wednesday of the month from 10.30 am, the veterans’ drop-in will be open for all to come along and meet other ex-servicemen and women, along with veteran support agencies and charities. It will be a chance to make friends, meet people who perhaps have similar experiences and challenges, and find out how to get help, advice and support. Come along for a cuppa, a slice of cake and a chance to relax and unwind.

General Manager Rachael Moss, comments: “We are only too happy to welcome ex-servicemen and women and their families from our local community to Mulberry Court in order to support them. We hope the drop-in will be a huge success, please do come along on the first Wednesday of the month to have a coffee, a chat and to sample our wonderful chef’s home-made cakes and pastries – everyone is welcome.”

