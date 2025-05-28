Local care home launches regular veterans drop-in
Every first Wednesday of the month from 10.30 am, the veterans’ drop-in will be open for all to come along and meet other ex-servicemen and women, along with veteran support agencies and charities. It will be a chance to make friends, meet people who perhaps have similar experiences and challenges, and find out how to get help, advice and support. Come along for a cuppa, a slice of cake and a chance to relax and unwind.
General Manager Rachael Moss, comments: “We are only too happy to welcome ex-servicemen and women and their families from our local community to Mulberry Court in order to support them. We hope the drop-in will be a huge success, please do come along on the first Wednesday of the month to have a coffee, a chat and to sample our wonderful chef’s home-made cakes and pastries – everyone is welcome.”
Mulberry Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Mulberry Court provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.