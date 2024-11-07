Local care home opens it's doors to dementia cafe
Taking place every first Wednesday of every month starting at 10:30am, guests will have a chance to meet other carers supporting others living with dementia. Free to all, the dementia café at the home provides small respite and social support.
During the care group session, guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care.
General Manager Rebekka Richardson said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better. Our team here at Ouse View. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”
Ouse View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.