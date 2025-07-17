Local care home to host coffee with a Coppa Event

The Lindum House Care Home is looking forward to welcoming the local police from the local police force to join the home for their ‘Coffee with a Coppa’ event on Tuesday 29th July from 10.30am.

PC Jack will speak with the residents, relatives and members of the community about his career path, why he wished to join the force and speak about the latest goings on from within the town, before taking questions from the audience.

Jayne Clarke, the General Manager of Lindum House Care Home has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Lindum House are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

