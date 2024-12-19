Local community school choir serenade retirees with a carol concert at Burley in Wharfedale's retirement community

In the spirit of spreading festive cheer, local retirees recently came together to a retirement community in Burley in Wharfedale, where a choir serenaded them with festive tunes.

Taking place at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Summer Manor, the merry get-together saw homeowners, relatives, friends and visitors enjoy a full schedule of festivities with mince pies and festive fizz, while the Burley Oaks Primary School Choir sang a selection of festive favourites and traditional carols to spark joy.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “The Summer Manor Christmas party was a magical success! It was so lovely to see everyone get together and experience the true spirit of a McCarthy Stone Christmas, and the Burley Oaks Primary School choir were the perfect treat to top it all off.”

Pairing low-maintenance, independent living with a selection of stylish communal spaces, Summer Manor exclusively caters for the over 60s with a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments. Homeowners benefit from access to the well-appointed lounge and beautiful landscaped gardens with a seated patio area and pergola, along with a hotel-style guest suite designed to accommodate overnight visitors. Peace of mind comes from House Manager, Sue, who is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, and the latest security features, which are fitted in every property as standard.

Purchase prices for a one and two-bedroom retirement property at Summer Manor start from £267,950 and £354,950 respectively.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.