Local families get set for the SNAPS Superhero Challenge

By Sarah Tulley
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 12:28 BST
Children including 4-year old Imaan Shanahan and her family, are gearing up for the accessible and inclusive fun run style event in Leeds.

Families across the region are being invited to don their capes and join the SNAPS Superhero Challenge, a fully inclusive fun-run event for children of all abilities, returning to Leeds on Sunday, 29th June 2025.

Hosted at the John Charles Centre for Sport, this annual event gives all children, whatever their ability, the chance to feel like a superhero for the day.

All ages and abilities are welcome, and each child can decide on their own distance target around the 400m athletics track. Those requiring an accessibility aid such as a wheelchair, walker or pushchair can also wheel their way around. Children will be cheered on to the finish line, where they will each receive their own challenge medal and goodie bag.

The SNAPS Superhero Challenge is a chance for all children to feel like a superhero for the dayThe SNAPS Superhero Challenge is a chance for all children to feel like a superhero for the day
As well as the zoom around the track, there will be lots of other fun activities, including:

  • Superhero meet and greet
  • Bouncy castle
  • Inclusive football sessions with Leeds United Foundation and rugby with Leeds Rhinos Foundation coaches
  • Fire and Rescue Service and Police
  • Face painting
  • Silent disco
  • Craft and sensory activities
  • Games

The Superhero Challenge is run by Leeds-based charity SNAPS, which supports children with additional needs and their families through physiotherapy, leisure services and a supportive environment. SNAPS receives no government funding to deliver its services, and all funds raised from the Superhero Challenge will go towards the charity’s vital work.

The event is being sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, Wade's Charity and Taylor Wimpey.

As well as the zoom around the track, there will be lots of other fun activities, including superhero meet and greets.As well as the zoom around the track, there will be lots of other fun activities, including superhero meet and greets.
One of this year’s dedicated participants is four-year-old Imaan Shanahan, who will be taking part in the Superhero Challenge alongside her mum, Dominique. The pair have already raised over £540.00 in sponsorship for SNAPS.

Imaan, who was born with a rare chromosome condition that causes low muscle tone, has been supported by SNAPS for several years, accessing physiotherapy and taking part in inclusive play sessions. Dominique says that the charity has made a huge difference to their lives:

“For the first few years of Imaan’s life, everyday things that many take for granted, such as sitting up or walking, were major challenges.

“We were introduced to SNAPS when Imaan was around 18 months old, and it’s no exaggeration to say that they transformed our lives. Through regular physio sessions, Imaan has made incredible progress, and thanks to SNAPS, she took her very first steps at four years old - an unforgettable moment of triumph, courage, and independence.

Four-year old Imaan will be taking part in the SNAPS Superhero Challenge 2025 with her Mum, DominiqueFour-year old Imaan will be taking part in the SNAPS Superhero Challenge 2025 with her Mum, Dominique
“Being part of the SNAPS community has brought not only physical benefits for Imaan, but also emotional support for our whole family. It’s given us hope, strength, and a sense of belonging.

“This is our first time joining the Superhero Challenge, and we couldn’t be more excited. It’s a special way for us to say thank you to SNAPS and to help make sure other children like Imaan can benefit from the same life-changing support.”

Lisa Morton, Head of Fundraising at SNAPS, says: “We’re thrilled to bring the Superhero Challenge back again this year! It’s one of the most joyful, and inclusive family events in the city. Every child is celebrated for their strength and spirit, and every family gets to enjoy a fun-filled day in a supportive and welcoming environment.”

Families can register for the Superhero Challenge for free if they commit to raising £47.00 or more in sponsorship. This would support the cost of a physiotherapy session for a child with additional needs. Alternatively, tickets cost £12 per child if you would prefer not to fundraise (adults are free).

The SNAPS Superhero Challenge takes place on Sunday, 29th June at John Charles Centre for Sport, Middleton Grove, from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

To register, visit: snapsyorkshire.org/snaps-superhero-challenge

