Local singers to join the UK’s most ambitious youth music programme at York Minster

450 local young singers will enjoy an extraordinary musical experience this Christmas, singing alongside Gabrieli, one of the country’s most acclaimed ensembles, in a spectacular seasonal programme 'A Grand Georgian Christmas'.

The concert, which will take place in the stunning surroundings of York Minster on Friday 6th December, will involve young singers from 15 local choirs including All Saints Secondary, Chapter House Youth Choir, Masham CE VA Primary School Choir, Park Grove Primary Academy Choir, Brotherton and Byram CP Academy and York High School (full list below).

Led by Artistic Director Paul McCreesh, ‘A Grand Georgian Christmas’ is Gabrieli’s most ambitious tour to date, involving around 5,000 late-primary and secondary school students as part of Gabrieli Roar.

Gabrieli Roar is a partnership between Gabrieli and a network of school, church and youth choirs from all over the UK. The young singers are trained to perform side-by-side with professional musicians, enabling them to discover the brilliance of classical music from within. The programme breaks down barriers and has been described as “completely transformational” by many of those involved.

Roar singers at York Minster

Issy Rainey, a young singer involved in Roar said “Missing out on Roar would make me a very different person. Initially, I was unsure about joining as I have no classical training and I don’t attend a fancy school - but Roar has completely changed my view on choral music. It can be so fragile, but so powerful. I feel so proud to be involved. It’s an incredible experience. I wish it could last longer, I can never get enough of it.”

Concert-goers will find themselves transported back in time to the vibrant ambience of Georgian Christmas festivities in country and parish churches. The programme traces the Christmas story through four distinct chapters - The Promise, The Shepherds, The Manger and The Angels. It includes carols, hymns and anthems by composers including Handel, Haydn and many lesser-known figures. The massed choirs will be joined by a colourful ensemble, featuring many old instruments which would have been heard in church bands in the 18th and 19th centuries - including two very rare serpents.

Karen Marshall, Trust Music Specialist at EBOR MAT said: "The children across seven of our 25 EBOR Academy Trust schools are taking part in the Gabrieli Roar York Minster project and it’s a truly wonderful experience for all our children - we believe they will remember it for the rest of their lives as well as the joy music can bring when performing together."

A full list of the choirs involved: All Saints Secondary, Chapter House Youth Choir, Masham CE VA Primary School Choir, Park Grove Primary Academy Choir, Brotherton and Byram CP Academy, York High School, Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy choir, Clifton Green Primary School Young Voices Choir, Haxby Road Primary Academy Choir, Lakeside Choir, Osbaldwick Primary Academy, Hob Moor Community Primary Academy, Barwic Parade Community Primary School, Cross Keys Choir and Manor Academy Choir.