Locals invited to take a look inside Yorkshire's brand new retirement communities at upcoming open week

A retirement housebuilder is hosting a showcase Open Week at its Yorkshire developments for local retirees on the hunt for their dream home.

Taking place between Tuesday 19th November and Saturday 23rd November, the event will give locals the chance to learn more about the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living developments: Springs Court on Field Close, Cottingham; Summer Manor on Summer Court, Burley in Wharfedale; and Matcham Grange on Wetherby Road, Harrogate.

As well as helping to uncover the benefits of retirement living, the McCarthy Stone team will be on-hand to provide information on flexible purchase options and give guests a guided tour of the developments, allowing them to experience the vibrant lifestyle for themselves.

As an incentive, guests visiting Springs Court, Summer Manor, and Matcham Grange for the first time will receive a £20 M&S voucher*.

With appointments available between 11am and 4pm, bookings are required and can be made by calling 0800 882 1829.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, comments: “With the UK’s growing ageing population, there is an increasing need to create more purpose-built homes and wellbeing-focused retirement communities designed to help older people live happier, healthier lives. All our developments are created with community and independence at their heart to meet this demand. We therefore look forward to showcasing this at our upcoming Open Week and welcoming local retirees to discover how they can live life to the fullest.”

Combining style, function, and a taste of luxury living, Summer Manor offers a mix of beautifully appointed one and two-bedroom retirement apartments exclusive to the over 60s. Meanwhile, at Springs Court, and Matcham Grange, the same style of properties are exclusively designed for the over 70s.

At Summer Manor, homeowners enjoy access to fantastic facilities, including a well-maintained landscape garden and spacious communal lounge for regular social events and a chance to unwind, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate visitors who come to stay overnight. The same benefits are also available to homeowners at Springs Court, and Matcham Grange, in addition to an on-site bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily.

For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours at Summer Manor to ensure everything runs smoothly, while homeowners at Springs Court and Matcham Grange benefit from 24-hour staffing who are on-hand to provide personal care packages tailored to individual need. All properties are also fitted with state-of-the-art security, including a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living in Yorkshire, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/yorkshire.