Lost Shore Surf Resort launches Kids Surf Camp for summer 2025

Week-long summer holiday camps aim to teach young surfers aged 8–16 how to ‘hang ten’ in a fun, safe, and supportive environment

Lost Shore Surf Resort, Europe’s largest inland surfing destination, is making waves this summer with the launch of its Kids Surf Camp - a fun-filled, week-long experience designed to build skills, confidence, and a love for surfing in young people aged 8 to 16 years.

Running weekly from 30th June through to the end of August 2025, the Lost Shore Kids Surf Camp offers an exciting introduction to surfing for complete beginners, while also supporting established young surfers ready to take their skills to the next level.

Led by Lost Shore’s team of expert surf instructors, the camp includes daily 1.5-hour sessions that combine on-land and in-water coaching, helping participants progress from their first pop-up to confidently catching waves at the world-class surfing facility.

Lee Wood, Director of Surfing at Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: "At Lost Shore, we’re all about getting the next generation stoked on surfing. The wave pool is the perfect place for kids to build confidence - it’s safe, fun, and a great way to learn the ropes without the pressure of the ocean.

“But it’s not just about riding waves. Surfing teaches kids so much more, balance, patience, resilience, and a real sense of adventure. It helps them connect with nature, stay active, and develop the kind of mindset that sets them up for life, all while having an absolute blast."

Lost Shore is home to an outstanding coaching team, including 19-year-old Craig McLachlan, a rising star in Scottish surfing. Craig recently claimed his third consecutive - and fourth overall -Scottish National Surfing Championship title in the Open Men’s category. He is set to represent Scotland at Eurosurf in Portugal this July and is in contention for the ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador this September.

Each camp runs Monday to Friday, with drop-off at 9 am at the Lost Shore Surf Resort reception and sessions finishing at 11 am. Participants enjoy a daily 1.5-hour coached surf session, delivered by ISA-qualified surf coaches with over 10 years of experience. The camps follow a fun, structured programme designed to support all skill levels, from complete beginners to confident improvers.

Sessions cover paddling, wave catching, board handling, stance, and even tricks and turns, all tailored to each participant’s ability. Alongside expert instruction, the camps include games, challenges, and trick tips to keep young surfers engaged and progressing. With a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment at its core, the Lost Shore Surf Camps offer the perfect mix of learning and fun on the water.

Wetsuits and equipment are provided, though children are welcome to bring their own. Participants should bring a swimsuit, towel, and sun cream.