Love at first bounce? Huddersfield's inflatable theme park hosts adults-only Valentine’s event

An inflatable arena is offering an alternative date night this Valentine’s Day - and it’s set to get ‘hearts racing.’

February 14th is synonymous with lovers exchanging amorous glances across candle-lit tables.

But an inflatable theme park in Huddersfield is encouraging couples to break the mould and put more bounce in their love life.

With its giant drop slides, huge ball pools and other inflatable attractions, Inflata Nation makes it easy to break the ice, have fun and burn off some energy - all while making memories with your significant other.

And its Huddersfield site, based at Folly Hall Mills, is running a ‘grown-ups only’ session at 6pm on Valentine’s Day.

Inflata Nation co-founder Matt Ball said: “We wanted to create a date night with a difference and we think this is definitely it.

“While restaurants and hotels will be offering traditional Valentine’s deals, we're providing an alternative venue for love to reach new heights.

“At Inflata Nation we’re all about fun and our grown-ups only sessions allow visitors to re-discover their inner child. It’s definitely a way to get your significant other’s heart racing.

“When people are having a good time, they’re more relaxed and can be themselves.

“It’s something new that couples can try together and hopefully something they will be talking about for weeks and months to come.”Inflata Nation, established in 2017, has 10 sites across the UK including Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Matt added: “If dates go well, we might even end up with an inflatable wedding one day!”