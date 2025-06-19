Lovell celebrates the success of the 2025 West Hull Villages Scarecrow Hunt

The 2025 West Hull Villages Scarecrow Hunt drew in hundreds of residents and visitors from June 7 to 14, with over 100 scarecrows on display across Anlaby, Willerby, Kirk Ella, and nearby areas.

From Taylor Swift to Bart Simpson, the creative displays were a hit with all ages. As official sponsor, Lovell supported a busy week of events, including family fun days, craft fairs, and local activities.

One of the stars of the trail was Lovella, the developer’s very own scarecrow, and proud first-time homeowner. Settled comfortably outside her stylish new Lovell home, Lovella welcomed visitors to The Sycamores development. She was joined by Jackson, created by the pupils of Springhead Primary School.

Sarah Lancaster, Regional Sales Manager at Lovell, said: “We’ve been absolutely thrilled to be part of this year’s Scarecrow Hunt. The creativity and enthusiasm shown by everyone involved has been amazing. It’s been a wonderful way to celebrate local talent and bring the ever-growing community together!”

Jackson Springhead, created by the students at Springhead Primary School.

Hundreds of families and individuals participated in the trail, using downloadable maps and tick sheets to track their progress and ensure they saw all the inventive displays. Local businesses and volunteers also contributed to the event’s success, with many storefronts and gardens transformed into colourful, imaginative scenes.

Helen Percy, event organiser, added: “We’re so grateful for the incredible turnout this year. The support from Lovell has truly helped us elevate the event and bring even more of the community together. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, the interactive maps have been a big hit, and it’s been wonderful to see so many families out and about with their tick sheets, enjoying the scarecrow hunt.

"We’d like to give a special thank you to Lovell for sponsoring the West Hull Villages Scarecrow Hunt. Without their support, the hunt wouldn’t be nearly as successful or reach so many people in the community. The Fun Days have also been a great success, with many happy craft stalls and lots of bouncy, smiling children. People really do talk about the hunt for weeks afterwards, and some are already planning their scarecrows for next year!

"Our social media feeds have been full of happy faces showing off the scarecrows they’ve found, which has been a real joy to see. We’re already looking forward to next year!"