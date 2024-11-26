Lovell Partners with Cash for Kids to support 2024 Mission Christmas appeal in East Yorkshire

Lovell has partnered with Cash for Kids as the East Yorkshire regional sponsor for the 2024 Mission Christmas appeal, a campaign dedicated to bringing joy and support to disadvantaged children and young people across East Yorkshire this Christmas.

The Mission Christmas initiative focuses on improving the lives of children affected by poverty, illness, neglect, or additional needs, ensuring they experience the magic of Christmas.

The appeal collects new, unwrapped gifts for children aged from birth to 18 years. Donations for all age groups are welcome, with suggested items including toys, books, puzzles, art supplies, and gift sets for younger children, as well as vouchers, headphones, toiletries, and accessories for teenagers.

To make it easy for the community to contribute, Lovell has established drop-off points at all their developments across the Yorkshire region, including:

The details for the Mission Christmas iniative with Lovell

Tennyson Fields, Chestnut Drive, Louth, LN11 7AX

Saddlers Grange, Selby Road, Howden, DN14 7GE

The Leeway, Saltshouse Road, Kingston Upon Hull, HU8 9HH

The Sycamores, South Ella Way, Kirk Ella, HU10 7LS

Garrett Grove, Saville Road, Skelmanthorpe, HD8 9ED

Donations are open across all of the donation points up until 13th December.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating:

"All of us at Lovell are proud to support the Mission Christmas appeal and contribute to bringing joy to children across our region this Christmas. With more families than ever facing the prospect of not being able to give their children a present, this initiative is becoming even more urgent. But, we know we can’t do it without the generosity of our staff, partners and communities, so let’s come together and do something incredible this Christmas!”

