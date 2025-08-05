Lovell partners with local tapas restaurant Volare for Garrett Grove giveaway
Lovell is celebrating community and local flavour this August with a special competition at its Garrett Grove development in Skelmanthorpe, offering visitors the chance to win a restaurant voucher for popular tapas spot, Volare.
Volare is a well-loved independent restaurant known for its authentic small plates and warm atmosphere. It is the perfect partner for a campaign celebrating the Skelmanthorpe community.
Jasmine Hindley, Regional Sales Manager at Lovell, said:
"We’re really excited to be working with Volare to give something back to our customers this summer. It’s a fantastic local restaurant that’s much-loved in the village. This is a great way to welcome people to Skelmanthorpe and Garrett Grove, while also supporting a brilliant independent business right on our doorstep."
Garrett Grove features a selection of thoughtfully designed three- and four-bedroom homes, ideal for a range of buyers. With strong interest already building, the development is attracting those looking for high-quality homes in a vibrant village setting.
The prize draw is open to all site visitors during August, and the winner will be contacted directly at the start of September. For more information about Garrett Grove or to book a visit, visit https://newhomes.lovell.co.uk/developments.