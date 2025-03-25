The hunt has grown in popularity over the years. Last year’s hunt, showcased over 200 scarecrows at 150 locations, attracting numerous families and individuals eager to participate in the festivities.

Lovell, a provider of partnership housing, is delighted to announce its official sponsorship of the upcoming West Hull Villages Scarecrow Hunt, scheduled to take place from June 7 to June 14, 2025.

This annual community event, celebrated in the villages of Anlaby, Willerby, Kirk Ella, and surrounding areas, brings residents and visitors together to explore creative scarecrow displays crafted by local participants.

Lovell Partners with West Hull Villages Scarecrow Hunt as Official Sponsor

As the official sponsor, the contribution from Lovell will assist in organising various activities, including craft fairs, fun days and advertisement, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Miranda Parry, Regional Sales Director at Lovell explains: "We are so excited to sponsor the West Hull Villages Scarecrow Hunt. This event showcases the vibrant community spirit of the West Hull villages, and we are proud to support an initiative that brings joy and togetherness to residents and visitors alike."

Event organisers have expressed their enthusiasm for the developer’s involvement, Helen Percy, one of the organisers of the West Hull Village Scarecrow Hunt, commented:

"We’re absolutely delighted to have Lovell as the official sponsor of this year’s West Hull Villages Scarecrow Hunt. Their support will help us make the event even bigger and better, allowing us to bring the community together in a fun and creative way.”