Lovell set to bring a free santa’s grotto to Howden this December
This festive event is part of the developer's partnership with Cash for Kids to support the 2024 Mission Christmas appeal. Visitors to the grotto can also contribute to this meaningful cause by bringing along a new, unwrapped gift for the Mission Christmas initiative.
The grotto will be located at Saddlers Grange, Howden, and will serve as a convenient drop-off point for donations, which will be distributed to disadvantaged children and young people in the region.
Gifts are welcomed for all age groups, with suggestions including toys, puzzles, books, art supplies, and gift sets for younger children, as well as vouchers, headphones, and toiletries for teenagers.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, December 7th, 2024
Location: Saddlers Grange, Selby Road, Howden, Goole, DN14 7GE
Admission: Free
Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said:
“Christmas is a time for giving, and we’re thrilled to host this free Santa’s Grotto for families in the community. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring people together while supporting the Mission Christmas appeal. We hope visitors will join us and help the cause by donating a gift to help ensure no child wakes up without a present this Christmas.”
To find out more and secure your free tickets, visit here: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/santas-lovell-ly-christmas-stay-tickets-1077248081009?aff%3Doddtdtcreator&sa=D&source=docs&ust=1732870981185176&usg=AOvVaw1CjyK_ljD6i75mjP5Ewb_V.