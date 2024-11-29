Lovell set to bring a free santa’s grotto to Howden this December

Families in Howden and the surrounding areas are invited to celebrate the festive season with a magical free Santa’s Grotto experience at Saddlers Grange, hosted by Lovell. This is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a cost-free festive outing, ensuring everyone can join in the Christmas spirit.

This festive event is part of the developer's partnership with Cash for Kids to support the 2024 Mission Christmas appeal. Visitors to the grotto can also contribute to this meaningful cause by bringing along a new, unwrapped gift for the Mission Christmas initiative.

The grotto will be located at Saddlers Grange, Howden, and will serve as a convenient drop-off point for donations, which will be distributed to disadvantaged children and young people in the region.

Gifts are welcomed for all age groups, with suggestions including toys, puzzles, books, art supplies, and gift sets for younger children, as well as vouchers, headphones, and toiletries for teenagers.

Free Santa's Grotto in Howden this December.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 7th, 2024

Location: Saddlers Grange, Selby Road, Howden, Goole, DN14 7GE

Admission: Free

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said:

“Christmas is a time for giving, and we’re thrilled to host this free Santa’s Grotto for families in the community. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring people together while supporting the Mission Christmas appeal. We hope visitors will join us and help the cause by donating a gift to help ensure no child wakes up without a present this Christmas.”