Lovell to host exclusive golden ticket event at The Sycamores in Kirk Ella
The Golden Ticket Event promises exclusive access to a variety of new homes in one of the most sought-after residential locations in East Yorkshire. Buyers will have the chance to receive exclusive offers and incentives, including the chance to secure their preferred plot with minimal reservation fees.
Mortgage advice from Mortgage Pathways will be available on-site throughout the event to assist attendees with personalised mortgage advice and financial guidance. Mark Finch from Mortgage Pathways, explained:
"Buying a home is one of the most important decisions anyone can make and we understand how overwhelming it can be, and that’s why we’re here to help. Our aim is to provide potential buyers with tailored advice and support, making the journey to homeownership as seamless as possible."
In addition to expert financial guidance, buyers will also benefit from online support from The New Homes Group. The Assisted Move team will be on hand to provide real-time answers regarding the Helping Hands scheme and Part Exchange, showcasing how Lovell can help sell customers' current home for a brand new Lovell home.
The Sycamores development features a stunning selection of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, all meticulously designed for modern living. Kirk Ella offers the perfect blend of peaceful village life with easy access to Hull's bustling city centre, making it ideal for families, first-time buyers, and professionals alike.
Event details:
Date: Saturday 14th September
Time: 10am-4pm
Location: South Ella Way, Kirk Ella, Hull, HU10 7LS
Please visit here for more information about the event and The Sycamores development.
