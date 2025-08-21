Make a splash this bank holiday at North Yorkshire Water Park

Take on the Ultimate Aquapark this Bank Holiday and unlock a special discount on the newly launched Unicorn Splashpark.

North Yorkshire Water Park is turning up the excitement this Bank Holiday weekend with an unmissable offer for adventure lovers and families alike.

From Saturday 23rd to Monday 25th August, guests who book the Ultimate Aquapark experience will unlock exclusive access to the magical Unicorn Splashpark for just £10, doubling the thrills at an unbeatable price!

The Ultimate Aquapark is the region’s go-to destination for high-energy fun on water, featuring towering slides, inflatable challenges, and adrenaline-pumping obstacles. Whether you're racing your friends or tackling the course solo, it’s an experience guaranteed to make waves.

Aqua Park

But that’s not all, visitors can dive into enchantment with the Unicorn Splashpark, offering something for all ages to enjoy. With three unique unicorns to explore, including a mini trampoline, a fun-filled slide, and a show-stopping 5-metre drop perfect for flips and big splashes, this whimsical water zone adds a sprinkle of magic to your visit.

This limited-time offer is only available to guests who book the Ultimate Aquapark across the Bank Holiday weekend. They’ll then receive an exclusive code to access the Unicorn Splashpark at the special discounted price of £10 upon check in at the park.

And for those who prefer their adventures on dry land, the action doesn’t stop at the shoreline. Take aim with Axe Throwing and Archery, challenge yourself on the Low Ropes and Climbing Wall, or embrace the wild with Bushcraft and Ziplining, all activities are available to book now.

Gareth Davies, Operations Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re excited to welcome visitors for an unforgettable Bank Holiday weekend. With the Ultimate Aquapark and Unicorn Splashpark, there’s something for all ages to enjoy, and at fantastic value too. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the Bank Holiday weekend with fun and adventure.