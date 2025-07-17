Make It! Play It! with the National Videogame Museum’s new summer exhibition

From Thursday 24th July, visitors to the National Videogame Museum (NVM) can learn about the making that powers play with the new Make It! Play It! exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Thursday 24th July, visitors to the National Videogame Museum (NVM) can learn about the making that powers play with the new Make It! Play It! exhibition.

Perfect for families, aspiring game creators, and curious players alike, the exhibition celebrates games which focus on making and modelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the joys of the LEGO® videogame universe to the hand-built world of Platypus Reclayed, this exhibition champions the digital and traditional techniques which bring games to life.

Make It! Play It! features a deep dive into 30 years of LEGO videogame history.

And for the first time ever, guests can enjoy the fun again and again, with the museum’s new ‘One Ticket Play All Summer’ offer.

Platypus Reclayed: a cult-classic reborn

Created in 2002, Platypus is a shoot-‘em-up arcade style game, known for its iconic use of claymation. Now, 23 years later, the cult-classic has been revamped by Sheffield-based Claytmatic Games with the original creator Anthony Flack.

Visitors to Make It! Play It! can be amongst the first in the world to play the new version, Platypus Reclayed – which is available exclusively at the museum before its official release date.

Press play on your creativity in this celebration of making and modelling

Celebrating 30 years of LEGO® videogame history

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year is the 30th anniversary of LEGO videogames and Make It! Play It! features a deep dive into the much-loved brand’s gaming history.

Created in partnership with the LEGO Group, visitors can enjoy a colourful mix of playable classics including LEGO® Star Wars: The Complete Saga, LEGO® Creator and LEGO® Racers 2.

There will also be rarely seen objects and LEGO sets on display, from both the NVM’s collection and The LEGO Groups own collection.

Guests can then delve further into handmade indie games, such as Scarlet Deer Inn – which features embroidered characters – and the hand-painted The Master’s Pupil.

The game is in your hands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After exploring the exhibition, you can play it like you made it with free drop-in sessions throughout the summer.

Designed by the NVM’s award-winning learning team, these encourage visitors to experience the joys of making.

Whether you’re sculpting clay characters, building scenes with LEGO®, or animating your own short sequence, you’ll learn about the methods behind some of the world’s most imaginative videogames.

Activities run every day from 24th July – 1st September.

Cat Powell, Co-CEO and Director of Visitor Experience at the National Videogame Museum said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our new Make It! Play It! experience – which can be enjoyed again and again thanks to our ‘One Ticket Play All Summer’ offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With 30 years of LEGO to explore, first-ever access to Platypus Reclayed, and a whole host of creative drop-in sessions,there’s something for everyone this summer at the National Videogame Museum.”

Kuran Sharma, Marketing Director for UK & Ireland at the LEGO Group said: “For 30 years, The LEGO Group has been immersing adults and kids in fantasy worlds through its games, igniting their imaginations. We’re delighted that the National Videogame Museum will be showcasing some of our gaming themed sets and playable games this summer, with make-and-take sessions also taking place for visitors to enjoy.”

Malcolm Reed, Director at Claymatic, said: “Platypus holds a special place in many gamers’ hearts, and we’re so excited to bring the game to a new generation. We can’t think of a better place to launch Platypus Reclayed than at the National Videogame Museum’s new Make It! Play It! experience.”