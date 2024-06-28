ON Saturday July 20 the City of Leeds MG & Classic Car Club are hosting a Classic Car Show at Grange Park Wetherby in support of the Martin House Children's Hospice The Build Campaign to extend and improve the facilities for the patients and families at Martin House Children's Hospice at Boston Spa.

Martin House are Yorkshire’s centre of excellence in paediatric palliative care – supporting children and young people with life-shortening conditions along with their families. Advances in medicine means children and young people with complex, life-shortening conditions are living for longer and with more advanced needs. Therefore, our building needs to adapt and change to meet these needs.

THE BUILD is a £21.9 million pound project, which will transform the current building. Our vision, is to create a purpose-built space with new and improved facilities. It will ensure that whether a family is visiting for respite or end-of-life care, we can keep providing tailored, specialist care, future proofing the hospice and helping families across Yorkshire for many more years to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...