May Bank Holiday Alert – New Bluey Collection in Yorkshire Cinemas: Let’s Play Chef

Following the great box office and family audience success of Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection, Vue Lumière is releasing a second Bluey adventure on the big screen. Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection will be playing in over 500 cinemas across the UK and Ireland from Saturday 3rd May, just in time for the Early May Bank Holiday weekend.

Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection is an hour-long treat courtesy of BBC Studios and Ludo Studios, made up of eight episodes from the TV show’s three series, all based around the fun of food.

The compilation will showcase memorable moments such as Takeaway, Fancy Restaurant, and highlight the Heeler’s skills in the kitchen with episodes such as Omelette and Duck Cake.

