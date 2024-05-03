May the Fourth be with the Blades

One in four hospital beds in Sheffield are occupied by people with dementia at any one time and there are approximately 7,000 people in Sheffield living with dementia.

A troop of volunteers and characters will be celebrating Star Wars Day at the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest match on Saturday, and fans are urged to get their cameras ready.

Chris Bell, from the UK Garrison Events Team, said, “We like to think of the UK Garrison as bad guys doing good! We do it all for fun and to raise money for brilliant charities like Sheffield Hospitals Charity.”

Sheffield Hospitals Charity and UK Garrison will be at Bramall Lane this weekend

Beth Crackles, CEO of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said, “Dementia can be cruel. Sheffield Hospitals Charity is proud to fund a specialist team that works across Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, to develop resources, enhance training for NHS staff and provide practical support to people living with dementia. We’re thrilled to be at Bramall Lane, bringing our Star Wars friends, to raise awareness and funds so that we can continue to support this vital work. Huge thanks to Sheffield United and Blades fans for getting behind this important cause that touches so many lives.”